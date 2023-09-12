Developed in collaboration with Hogue Knives, the CRKT Redemption folding knife is manufactured in the U.S. It’s the first knife from CRKT to utilize premium CPM MagnaCut steel.

The Redemption is based on legendary knifemaker Ken Onion’s Deadman’s Hand custom design, which took its name from the aces-and-eights hand Wild Bill Hickok purportedly held at the time of his death.

A tribute to the knives carried by the outlaws and poker players of the Wild West, the Redemption is the first Onion design to feature the ambidextrous crossbar lock. The mechanism operates smoothly with either hand and is used to both deploy and disengage the stonewashed spearpoint blade.

The blade is sharp on a single edge and disappears completely into the handle when closed, adding to the knife’s sleek appearance.

Additional features include a low-profile deep carry, reversible pocket clip and a G10 handle with stainless steel bolster.