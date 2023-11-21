Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the kid in your life, or maybe even just yourself? Look no further than the Crosman Fortify.

Combining reliable performance and the nostalgic styling of a classic revolver, including ivory-colored grips, the Fortify is sure to provide hours of shooting fun.

The Fortify is a single-action CO2-powered BB pistol with an 18-shot capacity and a velocity of up to 420 fps, making it a great choice for backyard plinking.

For more information about the Fortify BB Revolver (MSRP $59.99), visit Crosman.com.