CrossBreed Holsters has expanded its handgun support systems with the release of its first pistol case — the Range Defender.

Unlike conventional soft-side pistol cases with a single compartment that allows contents to shift and slide around, the new Range Defender from CrossBreed is a multi-firearm, multi-magazine case that securely stows handguns and magazines for safe transportation to and from the range.

The Range Defender is constructed of a rugged, all-weather ballistic polyester shell with padded interior panels and offers two options for securing a handgun.

First, a detachable zippered interior case accommodates up to and including full-size pistols and revolvers. This padded case features a soft liner to protect the handgun from finish wear and impact. Incorporated into the detachable case is a zippered exterior pocket suitable for magazine and accessory storage.

Second, the Range Defender hosts a full-size hook-and-loop interior panel. This panel is designed to work with CrossBreed’s Modular gun and magazine holsters. The Modular holsters attach to the panel to prevent shifting and to keep the gun and magazines securely in place.