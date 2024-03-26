0
CrossBreed Range Defender
Pistol Case
CrossBreed Holsters has expanded its handgun support systems with the release of its first pistol case — the Range Defender.
Unlike conventional soft-side pistol cases with a single compartment that allows contents to shift and slide around, the new Range Defender from CrossBreed is a multi-firearm, multi-magazine case that securely stows handguns and magazines for safe transportation to and from the range.
The Range Defender is constructed of a rugged, all-weather ballistic polyester shell with padded interior panels and offers two options for securing a handgun.
First, a detachable zippered interior case accommodates up to and including full-size pistols and revolvers. This padded case features a soft liner to protect the handgun from finish wear and impact. Incorporated into the detachable case is a zippered exterior pocket suitable for magazine and accessory storage.
Second, the Range Defender hosts a full-size hook-and-loop interior panel. This panel is designed to work with CrossBreed’s Modular gun and magazine holsters. The Modular holsters attach to the panel to prevent shifting and to keep the gun and magazines securely in place.
The Range Defender can also accommodate up to 12 magazines. Dual elasticized MOLLE-style straps keep the magazines organized for easy retrieval. Behind the magazine panel is an additional interior pocket perfect for storing necessary range supplies.
To facilitate carry, the Range Defender includes a hook-and-loop closure handle strap made of the same tough ballistic nylon as the case. An exterior zippered pocket offers an ideal space for securing small items such as sight adjustment tools, target pens, chamber flags, batteries and more.
The Range Defender measures 12” W x 10” H and has an MSRP of $89.95. For more information, visit CrossBreedHolsters.com.
