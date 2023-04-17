Dan Wesson 2023 Heirloom 1911 Pistol

The 2023 Dan Wesson Heirloom 1911 is adorned with decorative scrollwork on a black high-polished slide and frame. Ivory-colored grips offer contrast against the dark finish. The little touches like a brass front bead, commander-style hammer, and solid medium-length trigger add to the classic design’s elegance. As the first Heirloom pistol offered in .38 Super, the 2023 model will is unique, adding value and interest to any curated collection.

Dan Wesson Heirloom pistols are made in small batches — producing hundreds, not thousands — of the classic 1911.

The 2023 Heirloom starts with a 70-series frame and slide that are forged and then hand-fit. Billet alloy steel used in the fire-control system ensures reliable operation and long service life.

While intended as a showpiece, don’t let its looks fool you. The 2023 Heirloom will not only turn heads but also topple targets.

Chamber in the popular .38 Super caliber, the Heirloom features a beveled magazine well for faster reloads, a carry bevel for easier holstering, and an undercut trigger guard for better recoil control.