Falco Holsters' 2024 Lineup
SHOT Show is still a few weeks away, and most manufacturers are holding their new products close to the vest. Rather than make you wait, Falco Holsters has announced its 2024 holster lineup.
The new D131 and D231 Roto Shoulder Holsters are designed for handguns equipped with lights or lasers, and the new A224 Concealed Ankle Holster is a compact leather holster combined with a comfortable elastic band and adjustable Velcro closure.
D131 and D231 Roto Shoulder Holsters: New Light-Bearing Option
In 2024, FALCO Holsters is set to expand upon its popular Roto Shoulder series by introducing new models designed specifically for handguns equipped with lights or lasers.
Handcrafted from Italian leather, the Roto Shoulder Holsters stand out with their steel-reinforced forefinger security strap, promising secure firearm retention. They also feature an open-bottom design for threaded barrels.
The D131 Roto Shoulder Holster (MSRP $119.95) is made from premium leather, while the D231 (MSRP $95.95) is made using pre-tanned classic leather. Multiple harness and counterbalance options are available.
A224 Concealed Ankle Holster
Also new for 2024, Falco Holsters’ A224 Concealed Ankle Holster combines a compact leather holster with a steel-reinforced thumb break to ensure the firearm remains securely in place until you decide otherwise. The holster is stitched to a comfortable, elastic nylon band reminiscent of the brand’s signature belly bands. It’s equipped with an adjustable Velcro closure, providing a snug fit for different ankle sizes. The open-bottom design acts as a preventive measure against dust and dirt accumulation.
The A224 Concealed Ankle Holster is made of pre-tanned Italian full-grain leather and has a starting MSRP of $89.95. Choose from a variety of customization options, including leather color, stitching color, leather edges color, accessibility preference and more.
All three holsters are covered by Falco Holsters’ limited lifetime warranty and 30-day buyback guarantee. Learn more at FalcoHolsters.com.
