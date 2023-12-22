Falco Holsters' 2024 Lineup

A224 Concealed Ankle Holster

Also new for 2024, Falco Holsters’ A224 Concealed Ankle Holster combines a compact leather holster with a steel-reinforced thumb break to ensure the firearm remains securely in place until you decide otherwise. The holster is stitched to a comfortable, elastic nylon band reminiscent of the brand’s signature belly bands. It’s equipped with an adjustable Velcro closure, providing a snug fit for different ankle sizes. The open-bottom design acts as a preventive measure against dust and dirt accumulation.

The A224 Concealed Ankle Holster is made of pre-tanned Italian full-grain leather and has a starting MSRP of $89.95. Choose from a variety of customization options, including leather color, stitching color, leather edges color, accessibility preference and more.

All three holsters are covered by Falco Holsters’ limited lifetime warranty and 30-day buyback guarantee. Learn more at FalcoHolsters.com.

