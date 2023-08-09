5
FN America Extends Line
of Big Bore Pistols
FN America has announced the release of the striker-fired FN 510 MRD and 545 MRD optics-ready big bore pistols.
With dimensions just slightly larger than an FN 509, these two big bore pistols are ideal for users who want to carry with a lot more stopping power.
The pistols feature 15+1 rounds of 10mm or .45ACP at the ready, a target-grade 6-pound trigger pull with crisp break, and the company’s patented optics mount that enables enhanced accuracy, making them the perfect tool for personal and home defense.
In response to customer feedback on the FN 510 and 545 Tactical, the FN 510 and 545 MRD feature a flush-fit, 4.1-inch barrel housed within a machined steel slide with front and rear cocking serrations for ease of manipulation. The barrels are cold hammer-forged with a recessed target crown to extend accuracy and a polished feed ramp to ensure reliable feeding of the majority of commercially available loads in both 10mm and .45ACP.
The MRD slide is equipped with FN’s patented Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System that accepts all major optics footprints and enables consumers to direct-mount nearly any optic in minutes with the included hardware while a set of fully adjustable blacked-out iron sights co-witness with most optics and are to provide a clear sight picture, allowing the user the focus on the red dot of the optic.
The ergonomics and contouring of the 15-round grip frame deliver balance to the slide. The included backstraps can be installed to adjust the fit in the user’s hand to deliver a natural point of aim and dampen felt recoil, especially in 10mm. This is coupled with three distinct grip textures that all play a role in anchoring the pistol to the hand.
SPECS
• Chambered in 10mm Auto or .45 ACP
• 4.1-inch flush-fit cold hammer-forged barrel for states that restrict threaded barrels; compatible with FN 510 or 545 Tactical barrels
• 15-round standard capacity with option for 10-round capacity for restricted states; compatible with FN 510 and 545 Tactical extended magazines
• FN Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System with co-witness, blacked-out iron sights
• Target-grade trigger with approximately 6-pound break
• Ambidextrous controls
• MSRP: $919
For full specs on the FN 510 MRD and 545 MRD, visit FNAmerica.com.
