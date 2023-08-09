FN America has announced the release of the striker-fired FN 510 MRD and 545 MRD optics-ready big bore pistols.

With dimensions just slightly larger than an FN 509, these two big bore pistols are ideal for users who want to carry with a lot more stopping power.

The pistols feature 15+1 rounds of 10mm or .45ACP at the ready, a target-grade 6-pound trigger pull with crisp break, and the company’s patented optics mount that enables enhanced accuracy, making them the perfect tool for personal and home defense.

In response to customer feedback on the FN 510 and 545 Tactical, the FN 510 and 545 MRD feature a flush-fit, 4.1-inch barrel housed within a machined steel slide with front and rear cocking serrations for ease of manipulation. The barrels are cold hammer-forged with a recessed target crown to extend accuracy and a polished feed ramp to ensure reliable feeding of the majority of commercially available loads in both 10mm and .45ACP.