Freedom Munitions Adds .38 Special To X-DEF Line-Up

Freedom Munitions continues to expand its X-DEF defense line with the addition of the .38 Special caliber.

Like all X-DEF products, Freedom’s X-DEF .38 Special hollow point ammunition has been designed from the ground up by Freedom Munitions with optimum penetration and weight retention in mind.

X-DEF ammunition is intended for personal protection. The cartridges utilize a brass case with X-Treme Bullets’ copper plated, 158-grain X-DEF hollow point expanding bullet and are loaded with premium, low-flash powder.

Tested in Freedom Munitions’ own underground ballistics lab, the 158-grain projectile travels at a velocity of 925 fps with a 6” barrel and penetrates 13”-15” in clear ballistic gelatin.

Earlier in 2023, Freedom Munitions also released .357 Mag X-DEF in two weights and a 200-grain 10MM X-DEF round.

X-DEF .38 Special is available now in 50 count at FreedomMunitions.com.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.