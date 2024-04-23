Galco Revenger Belt Holster

The Revenger completes Galco’s Masterbilt series of premium-grade OWB holsters with a design exclusively for wheelguns.

Constructed of fully lined premium steerhide, the Revenger features detailed hand-molding for secure retention and a beautiful appearance. The smooth leather lining provides increased tactile feedback on the draw while easing wear on more delicate revolver finishes. The refinement of the leather lining is not only practical but also enhances the overall look and feel of the handcrafted premium holster.

The Revenger’s near-neutral (vertical) cant gives it a fast, wrist-locked draw stroke, while the reinforced opening provides an easy, one-handed return to the holster. The metal-reinforced tunnel-style belt loop provides excellent rigidity during carry and on the draw, and the trailing belt slot aids with concealment — even with large defensive revolvers. A molded sight rail prevents snags on the draw.

The Revenger ($259) fits belts up to 1 1/2” wide and is available in black or tan. Learn more at GalcoGunleather.com.

