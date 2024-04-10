Galco’s UnderWraps Elite belly band — an update of the traditional belly band — allows concealed carry of a handgun and accessories around your midsection in a nearly infinite variety of configurations. It can be worn like a traditional belly band — low on the waistline, partially under the belt line or just above it — or around the torso’s mid-section (the solar plexus area).

The UnderWraps Elite includes a single holster component that can be placed in an infinite number of locations along the belly band. The holster itself uses an adjustable internal welt to securely and safely accommodate hundreds of different handguns, including those with most carry-style red dot optics. The adjustable/reversible holster component accommodates right or left-hand draw. The holster’s cant is also adjustable to accommodate strongside, crossdraw or appendix carry.

Accessory pockets accommodate spare ammo, a flashlight, badge, wallet or other EDC items. Securing with hook-and-loop fasteners, the UnderWraps Elite’s elasticized nylon band offers breathable comfort for nearly effortless all-day carry.

The Galco UnderWraps Elite Belly Band ($106) is available in black or khaki. Learn more at GalcoGunleather.com.

