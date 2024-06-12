Our love for the Garmin Xero C1 Pro chronograph should come as no surprise if you watched our most recent Gun Cranks episode or have been reading Tom McHale’s columns lately. But priced at $599.99, it’s an investment you’ll want to protect.

Leave it to the folks over at Skinner Sights to come up with a perfect and affordable solution — the Garmin Xero C1 Pro Case ($20). The case features a lightly padded, rugged Cordura outside and a non-shedding, smooth nylon interior. It is non-bulky and great for travel when you want solid protection. Plus, it’s American-made in Montana.

SkinnerSights.com