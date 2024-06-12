Online Exclusive: Skeeter's Handloading Philosophy

Garmin Xero C1 Pro Case

Written By Handgunner Staff
0

Photo by Skinner Sights

Our love for the Garmin Xero C1 Pro chronograph should come as no surprise if you watched our most recent Gun Cranks episode or have been reading Tom McHale’s columns lately. But priced at $599.99, it’s an investment you’ll want to protect.

Leave it to the folks over at Skinner Sights to come up with a perfect and affordable solution — the Garmin Xero C1 Pro Case ($20). The case features a lightly padded, rugged Cordura outside and a non-shedding, smooth nylon interior. It is non-bulky and great for travel when you want solid protection. Plus, it’s American-made in Montana.

SkinnerSights.com

Photo by Skinner Sights

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Garmin Xero C1 Pro Case
Garmin Xero C1...
The Garmin Xero C1 Pro Case from Skinner Sights features a lightly padded, rugged Cordura outside and a non-shedding, smooth nylon interior for non-bulky,...
Read Full Article
The Best...
Looking back on my long career of handgun shooting, I’ve come to realize that some of the hundreds I’ve experienced stood head and shoulders over others...
Read Full Article
The Franklin Armory G17 Binary Firing System transforms your standard Gen 3 GLOCK 17into something both more fun and more capable.
Rock Your GLOCK
The Franklin Armory G17 Binary Firing System transforms your humble Gen 3 GLOCK 17 into something altogether more.
Read Full Article