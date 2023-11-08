Gun Tote’n Mamas Concealed Carry Waist-Sling

Gun Tote’n Mama has launched its latest product — the GTM-116 Waist-Sling, available in lavender, black cowhide and the iconic Distressed Buffalo.

The GTM-116 delivers on power, offering versatility as it can be worn on the waist or as a crossbody sling. Designed for use on either the left or right side, the bag features a light pebble surface texture crafted from American cowhide. The leather is shrunk to achieve this classic look and is lightly coated to protect against the elements while maintaining its color and consistent quality.

This design targets all situations demanding front-body draw wearability, including wheelchair users, bike riders and horseback riders.

The Waist-Sling includes GTM’s iconic Mini Holster designed by Mernickle Custom Holsters, enabling side, angled and top draw (micro guns only). Tested with various firearms such as the SIG P365, SIG P238 and the Ruger LCP, the GTM-116 ensures exceptional reliability. Compatible with Crossbreed holsters, the bag also features a black slip lining that prevents lining grab and facilitates smooth gun drawing.