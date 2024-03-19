Online Exclusive: Ruger 75th Anniversary MKIV .22 Pistol

Gunsite Academy Expands
To The East Coast

Written By Handgunner Staff
4

Gunsite CEO and Rangemaster Ken Campbell will be teaching the Gunsite 150
Three-Day Basic Pistol class at Shooters World in Orlando.

Gunsite Academy announced it is expanding to Orlando, Fla., partnering with the largest indoor gun range in the state — Shooters World Orlando. With 58 indoor shooting lanes ranging from 15 to 100 yards, this 74,000-square-foot shooting range and retail store is an ideal facility for first-time students to participate in and understand the Gunsite experience.

The first course hosted by Shooters World is the Gunsite 150 Three-Day Basic Pistol class on July 19-21, 2024, and will be taught by Gunsite CEO and Rangemaster Ken Campbell. Additional certified Gunsite instructors will travel to the Orlando location to teach the inaugural class and subsequent classes.

The course will introduce the student to the “Modern Technique of the Pistol,” Gunsite’s founder Lt. Col. Jeff Cooper’s pragmatic technique of using the pistol for personal protection. The class will teach the correct, safe handling of a handgun, speed reloads vs. tactical reloads, weapon malfunctions, pivots and turns, barricades, and tactical guidelines. Most importantly, the Gunsite mindset is incorporated into all facets of the training.

Registration for the Florida 150 Three-Day Basic Pistol class is $1,275. To learn more, visit Gunsite.com.

4

