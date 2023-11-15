Magnum Research L6 Desert Eagle with Muzzle Brake

Magnum Research has introduced the new L6 Desert Eagle with an integral muzzle brake in a durable all-black finish.

This new series of mighty Desert Eagle pistols combines the weight savings of the alloy L6 frame with the integral muzzle brake upper that is popular among shooters. Models will be available in all four magnum calibers: .50 AE, .44, .429DE, and .357.

The L6 Desert Eagle features a 6″ barrel, measures 10.75″ in overall length, and weighs approximately 10 oz. less than steel-framed models. Each gun comes standard with combat sights, a dust cover accessory rail, black wrap-around finger groove rubber grips, a Picatinny optics rail, and one magazine.

The construction of the Mark XIX Desert Eagle utilizes the latest CNC machine technology, providing exacting specifications and tight tolerances.

MSRP for the L6 Desert Eagle with muzzle brake is $2,621. For more information, visit MagnumResearch.com.

