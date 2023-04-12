Bond Arms Stinger RS

Weighing in at a mere sixteen ounces, the Bond Arms Stinger RS .22LR sports the same fit and finish as its famous centerfire handgun brethren. Holstered for everyday carry, packed in a saddlebag on the ranch, or at home as a backup truck gun, the .22LR Stinger is as versatile as duct tape or baling wire and as handy as a pair of pliers.

The rough and tumble-finished steel is rugged and durable, making the .22LR Stinger RS handgun both functional and handsome. The double barrel design fits easily in hand, while the precision action and trigger are a delight to shoot.

Features include a 3-inch stainless steel Rough series style barrel, stainless steel frame with Rough series finish, rebounding hammer, retracting firing pins, cross-bolt safety and thin nylon grip.

SPECS

• Overall Length: 5 inches

• Barrel Length: 3 inches

• Weight: 16 ounces

• Caliber: .22 LR rimfire

• MSRP: $269