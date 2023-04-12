1
New Bond Arms Stinger RS
and Rawhide .22LR Pistols
Bond Arms released two new .22LR versions of popular double-barrel handguns — the Stinger RS and Rawhide lines each strengthen their lineups by getting an additional model.
Bond Arms Stinger RS
Weighing in at a mere sixteen ounces, the Bond Arms Stinger RS .22LR sports the same fit and finish as its famous centerfire handgun brethren. Holstered for everyday carry, packed in a saddlebag on the ranch, or at home as a backup truck gun, the .22LR Stinger is as versatile as duct tape or baling wire and as handy as a pair of pliers.
The rough and tumble-finished steel is rugged and durable, making the .22LR Stinger RS handgun both functional and handsome. The double barrel design fits easily in hand, while the precision action and trigger are a delight to shoot.
Features include a 3-inch stainless steel Rough series style barrel, stainless steel frame with Rough series finish, rebounding hammer, retracting firing pins, cross-bolt safety and thin nylon grip.
SPECS
• Overall Length: 5 inches
• Barrel Length: 3 inches
• Weight: 16 ounces
• Caliber: .22 LR rimfire
• MSRP: $269
Bond Arms Rawhide
Made after its namesake, the Rawhide .22LR pistol by Bond Arms is as tough as leather and made for plinking and economical practice at the range. Perfectly at home as an everyday carry handgun or varmint control at camp and the ranch. Bond Arms’ Rawhide .22LR is a classic firearm destined to become a family heirloom.
The rough and tumble-finished steel is durable and handsome, making the .22LR Rawhide handgun tastefully rugged. The double barrel design fits right in hand, while the precision action and trigger are a blast to shoot.
Features include a 2.5-inch stainless steel Rough series style barrel, stainless Steel frame with Rough series finish, interchangeable barrels, rebounding hammer, retracting firing pins, cross-bolt safety, and nylon panel grips.
SPECS
• Overall Length: 4.5 inches
• Barrel Length: 2.5 inches
• Weight: 21 ounces
• Caliber: .22 LR rimfire
• MSRP: $269
For more information on the Bond Arms Stinger RS and Bond Arms Rawhide, visit BondArms.com.
Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.