Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

New Personal Defense HST
Magnum Loads

From Federal Ammunition
Written By Handgunner Staff
0

Federal Ammunition has added Personal Defense HST .357 Magnum and .327 Federal Magnum to its product lineup. Continuing to build off an already extensive line of personal defense ammunition options, the addition of these magnum loads gives users a reliable and effective personal defense option for revolvers.

The HST .357 Magnum ($39.99/20 ct.) and .327 Federal Magnum ($44.99/20 ct.) boast a nickel-plated case for long-term corrosion resistance. The high-performance primer and primer seal ensure consistent ignition when it is needed most.

The Federal Ammunition Personal Defense HST product family also includes .30 Super Carry, 9mm Luger, 9mm Luger +P, .357 SIG, 40 S&W, 10mm Auto, .45 Auto, and .45 Auto +P.

For more information, visit FederalPremium.com.

0

