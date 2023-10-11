Alien Gear Holsters has released a new Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster for the GLOCK 17 pistol, joining a line that includes holsters for the GLOCK 19, 19x, 23 (Gens 1-4) and the GLOCK 45. Additional Slim Holsters are also available for firearms from SIG Sauer, Lone Wolf Distributors, and Shadow Systems.

Alien Gear Holsters are known for their durable injection-molded holsters popular among law enforcement, military units and everyday-carry (CC) individuals.

The design of the Level 2 Slim Holster Shell allows users to expand the holster setup to easily accommodate other firearms. It can be used along with the Alien Gear Quick Disconnect System (QDS) base which permits numerous holster positions, including on a standard paddle; with a MOLLE attachment for secure surface mounting and with a swivel drop leg setup. This combination saves time and money by offering numerous carry options.

The Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster is a classic holster that permits easy, intuitive draw for reduced time to competency while providing Level 2 protection. The minimalist design of the Slim Holster also means less bulk and weight while maintaining unmatched strength and durability to secure the firearm. The Slim Holster line accommodates most suppressor height sights and is optics-compatible with the cut out on the Light Bearing model.

For more information, visit AlienGearHolsters.com.