XS Sights‘ new R3D 2.0 and DXT2 Big Dot night sights are now available for Magnum Research Desert Eagle pistols.

The R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights are brighter, stronger and easier to install than the previous generation. Engineered to improve speed and accuracy in any light, the R3D 2.0 is a notch and post design with two rear tritium dots and a high-contrast Orange or Green dual-illuminated Glow Dot front sight. The Glow Dot’s self-luminous tritium vile glows in low or no light for 12 years and is surrounded by XS’ proprietary photoluminescent Glow Dot, which makes the front sight brighter than the two rear tritium dots. The brightness, when combined with the wide notch, provides more visible indexing for increased precision and accuracy.

The second-generation Big Dot sight delivers ultra-fast target acquisition in any light thanks to its large front sight with Glow Dot and tritium center. Available with an Orange or Yellow front sight, the Glow Dot is visible even before the tritium can be seen. This glow, in addition to the large dot size, improves speed and accuracy while shooting on the move. The DXT2 Big Dot’s V-notch rear sight with vertical white stripe and tritium inset facilitates a dot-the-‘i’ sight picture that is fast and instinctive in high-stress situations.

The R3D 2.0 and DXT2 Big Dot night sights for Magnum Research Desert Eagle pistols have a retail price of $142.99.

All XS sights are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. The company also offers a 12-year warranty on all Tritium products and a limited lifetime warranty on all other products. For more information, visit XSSights.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.