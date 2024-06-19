Real Avid Gun Tool Edge — Pistol

Real Avid’s 2024 lineup includes a new iteration of its popular multi-tool. The Gun Tool Edge — Pistol is packed with all the tools needed to keep your pistols and handguns operational, including a 2.6″ Wharncliffe knife blade, a 2.5 mm pin punch, an assortment of hex keys (.028″, .035″, .050″ and 1/16″), a metal file, a flat carbon scraper, a pick and variety of nut wrenches.

An A15 variation of the Gun Tool Edge is also available, and at $49.99 you might as well grab yourself one of each. A stainless steel pocket clip means they’ll always be within arm’s reach.

RealAvid.com

