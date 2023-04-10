The Ruger MAX-9 pistol is now available paired with a factory-mounted Ruger ReadyDot micro reflex optic.

Co-witnessed with the tritium fiber optic front sight, the ReadyDot allows the shooter to keep both eyes open, focus on the target, and maintain depth perception when engaging targets at various distances.

The Ruger ReadyDot uses the light-gathering properties of fiber optics, giving the user an optic that is self-adjusting for brightness and never needs a battery.

Chambered in 9mm Luger, this model of the Ruger MAX-9 has a 12+1 capacity and features a loaded chamber viewport, manual safety, and two E-Nickel Teflon coated magazines. The striker-fired pistol is built on a precision-machined, rigid aluminum fire control housing and fitted with a through-hardened steel slide.