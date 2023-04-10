0
Ruger MAX-9 Now Available With
New Ruger ReadyDot Micro Reflex Optic
The Ruger MAX-9 pistol is now available paired with a factory-mounted Ruger ReadyDot micro reflex optic.
Co-witnessed with the tritium fiber optic front sight, the ReadyDot allows the shooter to keep both eyes open, focus on the target, and maintain depth perception when engaging targets at various distances.
The Ruger ReadyDot uses the light-gathering properties of fiber optics, giving the user an optic that is self-adjusting for brightness and never needs a battery.
Chambered in 9mm Luger, this model of the Ruger MAX-9 has a 12+1 capacity and features a loaded chamber viewport, manual safety, and two E-Nickel Teflon coated magazines. The striker-fired pistol is built on a precision-machined, rigid aluminum fire control housing and fitted with a through-hardened steel slide.
The Ruger ReadyDot micro reflex optic is a 1X reflex sight with a Shield RMSc footprint designed specifically to co-witness with the Ruger MAX-9 micro compact pistol.
The 15 MOA dot is highly visible and optimized for rapid target acquisition at pistol distances.
Unlike optics that utilize batteries and micro-electronics to generate their aiming dot, the Ruger ReadyDot utilizes the light-gathering properties of fiber optics, so it is self-adjusting for brightness and never needs a battery.
The fixed, co-witnessed dot avoids the necessity for delicate adjustment mechanisms, making this one of the most rugged and reliable, waterproof, and shock-resistant pistol optics available.
Ruger ReadyDot: $99.95
Ruger MAX-9 w/ ReadyDot: $489 (MSRP)
For more information on the Ruger Max-9 and the all-new Ruger ReadyDot optic, visit Ruger.com.
Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.