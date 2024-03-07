SIG SAUER 1911-XSERIES

SIG SAUER announced the introduction of its long-awaited 1911-XSERIES. The pistols are available in carry and full sizes, with feature-rich upgrades straight from the factory.

The stainless steel, .45 ACP hammer-fired pistols feature an optics-ready XSERIES slide, X-RAY3 Day/Night sights, a serrated flat trigger, custom engraved and checkered G10 grips, an extended slide release, and ambidextrous safety levers. Each ships with (2) 8-round steel magazines.

The pistols are available in the 1911-XCARRY and 1911-XFULL sizes in either black or coyote tan; both sizes offer the option of a factory-installed ROMEO-X red dot optic.

The 1911-XFULL is now shipping to dealers, with the Carry models expected to start shipping in the summer of 2024.

For full specs on each model, visit sigsauer.com.

