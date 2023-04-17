Online Exclusive: Spring Cleaning

SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION

Written By Handgunner Staff
0

New for 2023, the SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION is the latest addition to the SIG SAUER LEGION Series of pistols.

The P320-AXG LEGION features a new two-port slide combined with an Aluminum X-SERIES Grip (AXG) module for 30% felt recoil reduction. The grip module is custom LEGION gray Cerakote with black LEGION embossed G10 grip panels.

An all-metal, 9mm striker-fired pistol, the SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION also has patent-pending integrated porting on an optics-ready slide.

The pistol features a skeletonized flat trigger, XRAY3 Day/Night sights, removable magazine well, precision machined deep undercut, enhanced serrations, and an extended beavertail.

The P320-AXG Legion is optimized for use with SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro and ROMEO2, and SIG SAUER LEGION ammunition. It ships with (3) 21-round steel magazines or (3) 10-round magazines for compliant states.

SPECS

• Caliber: 9mm Luger

• Overall Length: 8.2 inches

• Barrel Length: 3.9 inches

• Overall Width: 1.6 inches

• Height: 5.5 inches

• Weight: 36.1 ounces

• Capacity: (3) 21 or 10-round steel magazines

Sights: X-Ray3 Day/Night Sights

• Finish: Legion Gray

Upon registration of any LEGION Series firearm, members receive a complimentary case, a challenge coin matched to the firearm, exclusive access to LEGION gear and merchandise, and receive exclusive communications from SIG SAUER and the LEGION.

For more information, visit SIGSAUER.com.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Gun Industry...
The Gun Cranks discuss the pros and cons of the shooting industry going woke. Should the gun cranks start identifying as women, or maybe turnips? Warning:...
Read Full Article
Ruger’s Super...
Ruger has added to their growing family of modestly priced Wranglers for .22 long rifle shooters by adding the new Super Wrangler.
Read Full Article
Protecting Hands...
For some running-and-gunning drills, I wear gloves and kneepads, which keep me out of trouble. I wear Bolle Sentinel Platinum eye protection and Ironclad...
Read Full Article