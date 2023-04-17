0
SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION
New for 2023, the SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION is the latest addition to the SIG SAUER LEGION Series of pistols.
The P320-AXG LEGION features a new two-port slide combined with an Aluminum X-SERIES Grip (AXG) module for 30% felt recoil reduction. The grip module is custom LEGION gray Cerakote with black LEGION embossed G10 grip panels.
An all-metal, 9mm striker-fired pistol, the SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION also has patent-pending integrated porting on an optics-ready slide.
The pistol features a skeletonized flat trigger, XRAY3 Day/Night sights, removable magazine well, precision machined deep undercut, enhanced serrations, and an extended beavertail.
The P320-AXG Legion is optimized for use with SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro and ROMEO2, and SIG SAUER LEGION ammunition. It ships with (3) 21-round steel magazines or (3) 10-round magazines for compliant states.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm Luger
• Overall Length: 8.2 inches
• Barrel Length: 3.9 inches
• Overall Width: 1.6 inches
• Height: 5.5 inches
• Weight: 36.1 ounces
• Capacity: (3) 21 or 10-round steel magazines
• Sights: X-Ray3 Day/Night Sights
• Finish: Legion Gray
Upon registration of any LEGION Series firearm, members receive a complimentary case, a challenge coin matched to the firearm, exclusive access to LEGION gear and merchandise, and receive exclusive communications from SIG SAUER and the LEGION.
