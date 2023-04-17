New for 2023, the SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION is the latest addition to the SIG SAUER LEGION Series of pistols.

The P320-AXG LEGION features a new two-port slide combined with an Aluminum X-SERIES Grip (AXG) module for 30% felt recoil reduction. The grip module is custom LEGION gray Cerakote with black LEGION embossed G10 grip panels.

An all-metal, 9mm striker-fired pistol, the SIG SAUER P320-AXG LEGION also has patent-pending integrated porting on an optics-ready slide.

The pistol features a skeletonized flat trigger, XRAY3 Day/Night sights, removable magazine well, precision machined deep undercut, enhanced serrations, and an extended beavertail.

The P320-AXG Legion is optimized for use with SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro and ROMEO2, and SIG SAUER LEGION ammunition. It ships with (3) 21-round steel magazines or (3) 10-round magazines for compliant states.