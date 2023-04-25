SIG SAUER Releases Rare Set of Surplus M17 and M18 Pistols

Ahead of Special Operations Foundation Week (SOF Week), SIG SAUER has announced the first-ever public offering of a pair of M17 and M18 military surplus handguns through an online auction to benefit Sterling Promise Foundation.

According to the original specifications, the pair of surplus Modular Handgun System (MHS) pistols with matching serial numbers (serial #TF000041) is 1 of 9 sets of MHS surplus pistols originally manufactured under contract with the U.S. Army.

Both pistols were originally issued by the U.S. Army and fielded during the initial domestic and in-theater deployment of the Modular Handgun System. The unique, one-of-a-kind, features of these surplus pistols include coyote controls, the original government-issue markings and serial numbers, and orange rear and green front SIGLITE Night Sights.

All proceeds from this online auction will support the mission of Sterling’s Promise Foundation to provide financial support for early cancer detection and to cover the financial gaps that occur between treatment needed and benefits provided of special operations veterans.

The complete details of this auction, including product photos and product video with Jason St John can be found at GunsAmerica.com.

Bidding is open now through Thursday May 11, 2023. The winner will be announced on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Download the 2023 GUNS Surplus Military & Classic Firearms Special Edition