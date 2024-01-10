1
First Look:
SK Customs Early Italian Renaissance Series
The SK Customs’ limited edition Early Italian Renaissance Series will launch on Friday, Jan. 12. Here’s a first look.
SK Customs is the first to bring Springfield Armory’s Engravers Model 1911 built off the Garrison to collectors nationwide. The Early Italian Renaissance is a collection of four firearms that celebrates the artistic brilliance of the Renaissance era.
Drawing inspiration from the works of legendary artists Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael and Andrea del Sarto, SK Customs selected iconic artworks to adorn the 1911 model.
The first firearm of this collection showcases Michelangelo’s iconic sculpture, “David.” This masterpiece, known for its impeccable craftsmanship, pays homage to the renowned artist’s well-known talent. Additionally, the art selected features depictions of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Ceiling depiction of God and Adam’s fingers almost touching, and the “Madonna della Pietá.”
The second edition in the collection features Da Vinci’s most celebrated works. The smile of the “Mona Lisa” captivates audiences worldwide, and now it is featured on this firearm. The 1911 also showcases Da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man” and “The Last Supper,” symbolizing the artist’s contributions to the world of art.
The collection also pays tribute to the exceptional talent of Andrea del Sarto. The intricate details and vibrant colors of “Battesimo Della Gente,” “Triumph of Caesar” and “The Disputation on the Trinity” are beautifully depicted on this firearm, showcasing the artist’s remarkable skill and his ability to capture the essence of his subjects.
The final gun in this collection is engraved with Raphael’s artworks. “The Garvagh Madonna,” “The Three Graces,” and “The Miraculous Draught of Fishes” come to life on this firearm, capturing the essence of Raphael’s timeless creations for art enthusiasts and firearm collectors alike.
All the pistols in this series will be fitted with olive-wood grips, appropriately engraved with the Italian fleur de lis in colors to match those on the slides.
There’s only a total of 1,000 units (250 per model) available in 2024. Learn more at SKGuns.com.
Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.