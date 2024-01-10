The collection also pays tribute to the exceptional talent of Andrea del Sarto. The intricate details and vibrant colors of “Battesimo Della Gente,” “Triumph of Caesar” and “The Disputation on the Trinity” are beautifully depicted on this firearm, showcasing the artist’s remarkable skill and his ability to capture the essence of his subjects.

The final gun in this collection is engraved with Raphael’s artworks. “The Garvagh Madonna,” “The Three Graces,” and “The Miraculous Draught of Fishes” come to life on this firearm, capturing the essence of Raphael’s timeless creations for art enthusiasts and firearm collectors alike.

All the pistols in this series will be fitted with olive-wood grips, appropriately engraved with the Italian fleur de lis in colors to match those on the slides.

There’s only a total of 1,000 units (250 per model) available in 2024. Learn more at SKGuns.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.