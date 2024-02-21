0
SK Customs “La Revolución” Series:
Pascual Orozco
SK Guns announced the release the third production in its historic Mexican “La Revolucion” Series — the Pascual Orozco.
Pascual Orozco was a natural military leader. In October 1910, he was named Jefe Revolucionario (Revolutionary Leader) for going against the Porfirio Díaz dictatorship. A week after the Mexican Revolution war broke out, Orozco obtained his first victory, against General Juan Navarro in Ciudad Juárez.
This limited-edition production run of only 300 Colt 1911 Full-Size Government Models chambered in .38 Super pays tribute to the man who secured key victories in Northern Mexico. The gun features a high-polished royal blue finish with selective silver plating. Each pistol will include a special engraved edition number.
Consistent with the Pancho Villa and Venustiano Carranza productions, this firearm continues with a depiction of the “Monument to the Revolution.” A cannas lily, native to Mexico, is wrapped around the slide and accompanied by an illustration of a silver-plated Orozco on horseback to commemorate the victory he secured at the battle of “Cańon de Mal Paso Enero 1911.”
Orozco was infamous for ordering that the uniforms of dead soldiers be sent to President Díaz. His notorious saying — “Ahí te van las hojas, mándame más tamales.” or “Here are the wrappers, send me more tamales.” — is engraved on the frame. It also features the Orozco Family Coat of Arms as well as a depiction of revolutionary fighters in Orozco’s camp, silver plated a ribbon reading “Ciudaded Juárez, Chihuahua.”
Completing the firearm, a portrait of Orozco sits atop the slide. There is a bandolier near the gun’s chamber, just below the iconic Mexican Eagle respective for its era. The firearm wears a set of custom Kirinite grips embedded with a set of custom 24k Gold Peso Medallions.
MSRP for the “Pascual Orozco” is $3,000 with shipping slated to begin in April 2024. For more photos, visit SKGuns.com.
