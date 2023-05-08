The Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm pistol is now available with a frame-mounted manual safety. The safety location at the rear of the frame makes its application natural and intuitive for both left- and right-handed users.

A compact pistol chambered in 9mm, the Hellcat Pro offers 15+1 capacity in a smaller footprint than any other gun in its class. It maintains the same slim, ergonomic profile as the original Hellcat for maximum concealability.

The lightweight polymer frame features Springfield Armory’s Adaptive Grip Texture — a seamless, pressure-activated texture featuring a pattern of staggered pyramid shapes.

Developed with the use of red dot optics in mind, the Hellcat Pro features an OSP (Optical Sight Pistol) configuration. The slide is milled with the Springfield Micro footprint to allow direct mount of the smallest, most popular micro red dots on the market. It also features a set of co-witnessing U-Dot sights — a luminescent tritium front sight and a Tactical Rack rear sight.

MSRP of the Hellcat Pro with manual safety is $649, or $859 with the optional Shield SMSc optic. A low-capacity 10-round variant is also available. For more information, visit Springfield-Armory.com.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.