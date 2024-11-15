Online Exclusive: The Magnificent Seven

Streamlight Nano Light II

Ultra-Compact LED Keychain Flashlight
Written By Ashley McGee
2024
0

You may recall that last month, I joined the Gun Cranks for an episode on “Power Outages: Goodies & Garbage.” During this, I shared how Hurricane Helene caused my older brother to realize just how woefully unprepared he was for a natural disaster. The silver lining is that this realization has made Christmas shopping for him easier this year.

When I saw the announcement for Streamlight’s new Nano Light II Keychain Light, it was an immediate “add to cart” decision. Measuring 2.2 inches in length and just over a half-inch wide, the Nano Light II makes for a great stocking stuffer.

The ultra-compact LED keychain flashlight provides a steady, bright light (20 lumens; 120 candela; 22-meter beam distance) for up to one hour using a single AAAA alkaline battery (included).

Designed to provide both convenience and steady light output, the waterproof Nano Light II has a non-rotating snap hook for one-handed operation with an easy twist of the rotating on/off head switch. Plus, it fits easily on a keychain or zipper pull.

The Nano Light II weighs a mere 0.6 ounces and is double the brightness of its predecessor, the Nano Light. It’s made of machined aircraft-grade aluminum with an anodized black finish, and its white LED is impervious to shock with a 50,000-hour lifetime.

The Nano Light II Keychain Light has an MSRP of $17.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Streamlight.com

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.

2024
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Gunsmithing...
About twice a year, I get a customer who complains that their semi-auto pistol is “locked up” or a revolver has a barrel obstruction. Most often, this...
Read Full Article
SK Guns
SK Customs...
From its all-new "Conquerors Series," the SK Guns “Alexander the Great” is a limited-edition Colt 1911 in Royal Blue and chambered in .38 Super.
Read Full Article
.32 H&R Magnum...
I’m glad to see the .32 H&R Magnum has been developing a significant following these days after languishing in the shadow of the .327 Federal for decades....
Read Full Article