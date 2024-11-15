You may recall that last month, I joined the Gun Cranks for an episode on “Power Outages: Goodies & Garbage.” During this, I shared how Hurricane Helene caused my older brother to realize just how woefully unprepared he was for a natural disaster. The silver lining is that this realization has made Christmas shopping for him easier this year.

When I saw the announcement for Streamlight’s new Nano Light II Keychain Light, it was an immediate “add to cart” decision. Measuring 2.2 inches in length and just over a half-inch wide, the Nano Light II makes for a great stocking stuffer.

The ultra-compact LED keychain flashlight provides a steady, bright light (20 lumens; 120 candela; 22-meter beam distance) for up to one hour using a single AAAA alkaline battery (included).

Designed to provide both convenience and steady light output, the waterproof Nano Light II has a non-rotating snap hook for one-handed operation with an easy twist of the rotating on/off head switch. Plus, it fits easily on a keychain or zipper pull.

The Nano Light II weighs a mere 0.6 ounces and is double the brightness of its predecessor, the Nano Light. It’s made of machined aircraft-grade aluminum with an anodized black finish, and its white LED is impervious to shock with a 50,000-hour lifetime.

The Nano Light II Keychain Light has an MSRP of $17.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Streamlight.com

