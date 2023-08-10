If you ask the members of our editorial team what their favorite Streamlight product is, most, if not all, would likely choose the Wedge EDC pocket light. So to say we were thrilled to see the announcement of Streamlight’s newest release — the Wedge XT — would be an understatement.

The ultra-compact Wedge XT is the latest in Streamlight’s line of high-performance everyday carry (EDC) lights. Delivering up to 500 lumens for two hours on high, and measuring just 4.25 inches, the new light features a flat, low-profile design that allows for concealed carry in either pocket, and a tactical push-button tail switch for easy, one-handed use.

The new light features an intuitive tail switch that provides tactile control over the light’s momentary or constant-on operation. A Five-Tap lockout feature of the switch also prevents the light from turning on inside a pocket or bag. A handy deep-pocket clip secures the light to any pocket or other places for easy access.

The Wedge XT uses power LED technology to provide two output levels. On high, it offers 500 lumens, 1,900 candela, an 87-meter beam distance and a run time of two hours. The low setting provides 50 lumens, 200 candela, a 28-meter beam distance and a run time of 11 hours. A TEN-TAP® programmable switch allows users to select from two different programs: high/low or low/high.

The Wedge XT features an integrated 950 mAh lithium polymer cell battery that can be conveniently recharged in the light by plugging the included USB-C cord into the waterproof USB port. The battery fully recharges in six hours; red and green indicator LEDs above the charge port provide charge status.

Made from rugged anodized aluminum and featuring a polycarbonate lens, the Wedge XT balances durability with performance. Measuring 4.25 inches long and 1 inch high, it weighs 2.62 ounces with the battery. It is IPX7-rated for waterproof operation to one meter; it also is impact-resistance tested to one meter.

Available in black and coyote, the Wedge XT has an MSRP of $155.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more info or to find a retailer near you, visit Streamlight.com.

