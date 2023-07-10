Top 10 Revolver Manufacturers

Each year, the ATF publishes the Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report (AFMER), providing detailed firearm production and export numbers for a given year.

The data is reported by federally licensed manufacturers of firearms and destructive devices (Federal Firearms License types 07 and 10), which are required to submit a production report of manufacturing and export activity to ATF by April 1 of each year. The ATF then compiles the submitted data and releases it each January, with a one-year delay to comply with the Trade Secrets Act.

Published this year, the 2021 AFMER offers the latest publicly available data about the manufacture and export of firearms in the United States. The report is divided by firearm type, listing every manufacturer responsible for producing a single pistol, revolver, rifle, shotgun or “Misc. Firearm,” further broken down by caliber, offering a detailed look at who is producing what and how much.