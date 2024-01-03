3
Trijicon RMR HD
And RCR Red Dot Sights
RMR HD Reflex Sight
The Trijicon RMR HD, built on the foundation of the RMR Adjustable LED model, features a large, clear lens with the same footprint as the RMR. The new reticle allows the user to toggle between a 55 MOA segmented circle reticle with a center dot or a crisp dot-only option. Models are available with either a 1 MOA or 3.25 MOA center dot. The RMR HD has nine brightness settings, features a top-loading batter compartment, is compatible with all existing RMR mounts and optics-ready pistols and also sized to work with optic-height co-witness sights for the current RMR or SRO.
RCR Reflex Sight
The Trijicon RCR (Ruggedized Closed Reflex) sealed pistol red dot with RMR footprint is waterproof to 66′, and built to absorb recoil and other impacts, and divert stresses away from the lenses. Ten brightness settings are adjusted manually. A true-color, multi-coated lens provides wide-band light transmission, and the 3.25 MOA red dot is easily adjustable for elevation and windage. Upgraded electronics featuring ruggedized battery contacts and electronics ensure performance and survivability in harsh environments.
Both the Trijicon RMR HD and RCR red dot sights retail for $849. For more information, visit Trijicon.com.
