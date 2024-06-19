Vortex Ballistic-Rated Sunglasses

Online Exclusive: Skeeter's Handloading Philosophy

Written By Ashley McGee
My husband has been loyal to one sunglass brand (and frame style) since his days in the Marine Corps more than a decade ago, but that all changed when Vortex sent me a pair of their Banshee sunglasses from its new eyewear collection.

I intentionally chose the frame style that suited my tastes more than his, but they’re so lightweight and comfortable that we’ve found ourselves battling over who can grab them first. The polarized lenses and  UV protection were great while fishing and boating out on the lake. But my favorite part? Although they offer ballistic-rated protection, they don’t scream tactical! I’ll be hiding them in my range bag before my husband commandeers them for everyday wear.

www.vortexoptics.com/eyewear

