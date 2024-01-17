Walther PDP Steel Frame

Walther Arms is once again expanding its PDP family of pistols with the PDP Steel Frame, now available in full size and compact.

The precision-machined steel frame adds significant weight to the platform to help tame recoil and allow for faster follow-up shots and transitions, like what we saw with the steel-framed version of the PDP Match designed for competition shooting. Only now it’s available in duty and carry packages.

The full-size PDP Steel Frame features a 4.5″ barrel with an 18-round capacity and weighs in at 40.39 ounces, while the compact model has a 4″ barrel with a 15-round capacity and weighs 38.4 ounces. Both models include three magazines.

As with the rest of the PDP line, the PDP Steel Frame is equipped with Walther’s Dynamic Performance Trigger, which provides a significant reduction in trigger weight, take up and reset. Additionally, its SuperTerrain Serrations protrude on the slide for quicker and more responsive hands-on engagement with the pistol. Wrap-around textured grips provide a comfortable and secure hold, but the panels can be customized with factory and aftermarket grip panel options to change the grip feel and profile based on the user’s preferences.

The PDP Steel Frame is optics-ready. Whether you’re a fan of red dots, holographic sights or others, you can easily adapt and customize to your preference and optimize your experience.

The PDP Steel Frame has an MSRP of $1,699. For more information, visit WaltherArms.com.

