Walther PDP Pro-E

Bridging The Gap
The Walther PDP Pro-E is a hybrid model 9mm that bridges the gap between the standard PDP and PDP Pro models.

Notable features include a flat-faced trigger featuring a polymer trigger shoe for a consistent and crisp break with every pull to enhance accuracy and control for precise shot placement. An aluminum magwell and polymer mag extensions provide extra ammunition capacity (15 rounds) and allow for smooth, quick and efficient reloading.

The Walther PDP Pro-E also features performance-duty texture for a secure and comfortable grip, regardless of the elements or challenging conditions. The pistol is optics-ready, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your preferred optic for enhanced accuracy and target acquisition.

SPECS

• Caliber: 9mm

• Material: Steel Slide; Polymer Frame

• Overall Length: 8 inches

• Barrel Length: 4.5 inches

• Width: 1.34 inches

• Height: 5.7 inches

• Grip Circumference: 5.8 inches (med backstrap)

• Weight: 26.8 oz. (unloaded)

• Capacity: 15 rounds (3 magazines included)

• MSRP: $779

Learn more at WaltherArms.com.

