15 Shootouts: Lessons From Ralph Friedman

Enough Guns

From the beginning of his career, Ralph Friedman knew if the bullets hit the fan, he didn’t want to be the guy who ran out of ammunition. NY cops bought their own guns from a short approved list, all fixed-sight .38 Specials. Most rookies bought the required 4" service revolver and if they could afford it, a smaller frame 2" gun for off-duty and backup use. Friedman has explained he acquired a 4" S&W Model 10 for duty but chose the Colt Detective Special for the latter purpose, because it held six shots, and the S&W Chief Special carried only five. Photos of his uniform duty belt show a long row of no less than 18 .38 Special rounds in belt loops. He carried backup religiously both on and off duty, and on more than one occasion would be glad he did.



Partnered with Officer Bobby DeMatas one day in the South Bronx, working in plainclothes out of an undercover taxi, Friedman saw a man pull out a handgun and shoot a teenager. Here the detective explains what happened next:



“I drove right up to the shooter, drew my gun, jumped out of the cab and yelled, ‘Police — Don’t move!’ The guy with the gun whirled and took off, but not before he and I exchanged gunfire. I was right behind him while Bobby pursued from across the street, running parallel to the shooter. Within half a block, the shooter took cover behind a parked car as pedestrians scattered ... Bobby ducked behind a car directly across the street from the gunman, while I sought cover in a stairway leading to the basement of a tenement. My partner and I had the shooter triangulated.



“The gunman and I continued to trade shots. Bobby didn’t have a clear view from where he was and so far hadn’t fired at the guy, but this didn’t stop the shooter from firing at Bobby. The gunman was methodical; he’d fire a shot at each of us in turn.”



Friedman continues, “I was incredulous. How could I have missed at this range? The shooter began to reload with loose rounds (not only was this guy carrying a good weapon, but he had extra ammo — something that was rare for the times), and I took the opportunity to draw my backup gun and aim three more rounds at his torso. Still nothing. It only seemed to piss him off, because he emptied his gun at me and Bobby and began to reload again! I had to have hit him. What was keeping the son of a bitch up?



“I was behind the shooter, who was about 35 feet from me, a clear and easy shot. I aimed carefully and let two shots go. The shooter didn’t budge; instead, he fired another round at me, while Bobby, who didn’t have much visibility, fired at the shooter, striking him in the shoulder. The shooter grabbed his shoulder, dropped to his knees, and then rolled over on his back. I shouted, ‘He’s down!’ I had two rounds left and ran up to the gunman. I was a few feet away when he propped himself up and leveled his gun at me. I fired one round, getting him in the forehead, watching the back of his skull blow off. He was down for the count now, no doubt.”



Friedman would later explain, “I’d hit the gunman eight times, the last shot obviously fatal. My first seven rounds were grouped tightly, and all had hit his torso — exactly what we were trained to aim for. The results of the autopsy would show a combination of booze and drugs in his system, which I figured kept him impervious to the bullet strikes.”



This would not be the only time the backup gun saved the hero cop’s life. One day in February 1977, a sting operation involving an illegal gun sale on a South Bronx rooftop went bad, and Friedman would have to shoot two men. Things went downhill when, he relates, “... the guy with the rifle, a Hispanic man about 30 years old, walked to the edge of the roof with the weapon. He took aim at the street below and started pumping out shots. Apparently, he was showing (our confidential informant) the gun worked. What we had was something bigger than the gun sale: a crime in progress. And one that had to be stopped before the nut killed someone. It was cold, so there weren’t too many people on the street. But there were enough to litter the area with at least a dozen bodies.”



Friedman and his sergeant, Stephen Cantor, ran toward the suspects shouting “Police!” The man swung the rifle up on the cops and, said Friedman, “I fired as I ran, emptying my revolver. I hit him in the thigh and hip. He went down.”



As Sgt. Cantor secured the wounded suspect and got the rifle out of his reach, Friedman pursued the other suspect, who was fleeing. There was no time to reload so Friedman drew his backup Colt and approached a rooftop kiosk where he had last seen the fleeing felon. Then, Friedman explains, “As I rounded the corner he materialized with a raised knife, already practically atop me. In that fraction of a second I knew he had me; I was going to get stabbed ... bad. I heard a shot. Cantor had appeared out of nowhere and shot the attacker from behind, who promptly went down. Sgt. Cantor had saved my life, no doubt about it.”



But it wasn’t over. Friedman continued, “The perp was on his back and didn’t appear to be conscious. As I neared him to take the knife from his hand, he quickly sprang to his feet with the blade extended in my direction in an overhand grip. I instinctively fired a round, hitting him in the stomach, killing him instantly.”