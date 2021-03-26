American gun owners, especially those living in the Ninth Circuit, which includes western states from Arizona to Alaska and out to Hawaii, are wondering what the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent ruling ‘the Second Amendment does not protect the open carry of firearms’ means for them.

First, it probably means the case of Young v. State of Hawaii is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Whether the high court accepts the case for review, should it actually be submitted, is another matter.

The majority opinion, written by Judge Jay Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, spans 127 pages. It takes a historic look at the regulation of bearing arms back some 700 years, all the way to Old England and the 14th Century. As noted by Courthouse News, Judge Bybee, “The Second Amendment did not contradict the fundamental principle that the government assumes primary responsibility for defending persons who enter our public spaces. The states do not violate the Second Amendment by asserting their longstanding English and American rights to prohibit certain weapons from entering those public spaces as means of providing ‘domestic tranquility’ and forestalling ‘domestic violence.’”

But right up front, Bybee reminds readers that the Ninth Circuit has “previously held that individuals do not have a Second Amendment right to carry concealed weapons in public.” This was the opinion in a case called Peruta v. County of San Diego in 2016, another en banc review involving a full 11-judge panel.

The current case involved a Hawaii resident named George Young. He had applied for a firearm-carry license twice in 2011, the ruling noted, but could not satisfy the requirement of “urgency or…need.” Both of Young’s applications were denied.

