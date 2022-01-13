A Most Noxious Weed

Whistle While You Work

I’m a pretty happy guy. I’ve got Jesus in my heart and a wife who loves me. Sometimes that manifests in silly little ways. There was a time in my life when I did a fair amount of whistling.

I realized it was annoying, so I eventually disciplined myself to stop. However, I would still frequently whistle to myself around the clinic. Hymns, Christmas Carols, or classic 1970’s rock and roll — whistling softly just seemed to help the day pass faster.

The patient was in her early fifties and had smoked a pack a day since her teens. She presented with a dry nagging cough. All adult smokers have such an ailment, but hers was getting worse. I ordered a chest X-ray and moved on to my next patient. As I came around the corner within sight of the X-ray box I saw it.

Lung cancer on a chest x-ray has a characteristic appearance. It looks a bit like cotton balls. The bottom half of one lung was just eaten up with it. I said a little prayer and got my wits together. I was going to have to tell her about this, and I wanted to get it right.

I knocked on the exam room door and pushed inside to find the woman already softly weeping. I was genuinely surprised as we hadn’t discussed anything about her chest films. When I asked what was the matter she responded, “You stopped whistling.”