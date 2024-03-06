A Surprising 9mm Option

Yeah, I know … a classic single action should only be .45 Colt or maybe 44-40. If you’re really nostalgic, maybe even 32-20 or, dare I say it — .44 Special? But what if there was another idea and it didn’t cause the shooting gods to tremble, the Internet warriors to become outraged (“How dare he say that!”) or have SASS banish you forever from wearing a cowboy hat? Do I venture where few have gone before? You bet.

I got an always-fun email blast from Taylor’s & Co. a while ago, and right at the top was an attractive 7″ 1875 Remington single action. I’ve always thought they were compelling, and so did adventurers in the West. Based on the black powder 1858 design, the 1875 kept the same solid frame top and the underlug but became a cartridge revolver. They were tough, handled great and chased the Colt models of the day for popularity. While I was gazing, wondering if I should click the “buy” button, I read it was chambered in 9mm. What? Huh?

At first, I thought, “Well, that’s silly; why do that?” Then I pondered a bit. So, if a 9mm is fine for protection, fine for targeting, fine for matches, fine for training, fine even for small game and fine for reloading — then why not chamber it in a single action? The way has been paved in the past by “Convertible” single actions. Ruger has led the pack with their .45 Colt/.45 ACP models and their .357/9mm convertibles. They sold steadily, but you didn’t hear much about people shooting the auto chamberings.

The more I thought about it, the more I wanted to experiment. Once the gun arrived, I admit I was very surprised by the high build quality from Uberti. Today’s guns are every bit as good as anything Colt might have done (or does?), and the action on my gun is smooth and sure, having the appropriate amount of “clickiness” expected for the breed. You need to half-cock the hammer to load and eject, and the trigger pull is a very surprising — and consistent — 2.5 lbs.