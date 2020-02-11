Luxury Luger Goodies

If you really want to get involved with a firearm — the accouterments for which could properly be termed “money pit” — then buy a German P08 Lange (meaning long). American collector types refer to them as Artillery Lugers. They actually were first intended for troops protecting World War I artillery and machine gun positions. I know the “money pit” deal because I bought one.



Germany’s P08 Lange pistols came in sets with plenty of accouterments. Included were standard 8-round magazines, snail drum 32-round magazines, a special lever-actuated loading tool for the latter, a take-down tool also used for helping load the 8-round magazines and a special tiny spanner wrench for zeroing rear sight for elevation. Sound like a lot? I’m not finished!



Also issued with them were a leather holster, straps and magazine pouches. The holster had a slot especially for storing the special long cleaning rod needed for a P08 Lange’s 8" barrel and a pocket for the take down tool. The holster was secured to a wooden “shoulder board” that, when attached to the Luger, turned it into a carbine. It took me several years but I finally added all those accouterments to my Luger P08 Lange. Only the leather gear is reproduction; all the rest are original. The accouterment cost was above and beyond what I paid for the pistol itself. I just couldn’t stop myself from searching out and buying it all.



For the more practical sort, a knife is a good accouterment for handgun-packing folks. Fighting men and outdoors types need them for all sorts of reasons. Folders and sheath knives abound in pockets and on belts here in Montana. Back in my horse-riding days I wouldn’t be without a knife, and since Yvonne is still around horses nearly every day, she packs a small sheath knife. You might be surprised even here in Montana she is sometimes told she cannot enter an establishment wearing that petite knife.



And finally we get to the ultimate handgun accouterment — a carbine in the same caliber. I’ve been working with a couple of modern ones. The idea started in the 1870s and is far from dying today.



