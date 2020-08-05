Altor’s Single Shot Savvy

Altor is Latin, meaning “Protector” which might ring true in a genuine pinch. It weighs about 10 oz., which is, surprisingly, about what an empty Ruger LCPII .380 weighs. It’s about 6″ stem to stern, 3.5″ top to bottom and about 1.2″ wide, give-or-take a tad. It was developed by the company’s owner, Alex Malcolm (scientist and inventor) to be an American-made handgun, affordable, reliable and rugged — able to be purchased on anyone’s budget. And, I have to say, the Altor shows excellent workmanship, using high quality reinforced nylon polymer and 416RS stainless for the barrel and metal bits. Thanks to CNC machining it all fits together perfectly and works as-designed. All for about $129 MSRP.

This is where it gets weird, though. To load it you “pull” the trigger slightly to move the firing pin back, then twist the barrel to the right, unlocking it from the breech. The lock-up looks like the lugs on a rifle bolt. Once the barrel is off you slide a cartridge onto the breech face and it holds it while you click the barrel back into place. The forward edge of the trigger snaps into an indent on the bottom of the barrel, allowing the firing pin to reach the primer. So to carry it safely, you need to twist the barrel to cam the trigger back. Putting the cross-bolt safety on locks trigger travel and you’re good to go.

To fire, push the cross-bolt safety off, twist the barrel counter-clockwise into the “Fire” position (marked on both sides of the frame), and grip the gun firmly. This is another spot where things enter the Twilight Zone. You should grip the gun with your middle finger just below the ledge at what you might call the “bottom” of the trigger guard (even though there isn’t an enclosed guard). Also keep your thumb high, sort of pressing against the upper-back of the grip frame. You “pull” the trigger back until it stops, then, when you’re ready to fire, you let the trigger “slip” off your finger. An internal spring, compressing as you pulled, now flings the trigger (and firing pin) into the primer, firing the gun.