An “Ageist” Attack on Guns?

Splitting Rights

“All of the Bill of Rights for all Citizens” is the rallying cry of one civil-rights group. (1) Are they wrong? Does a 16-year-old who gains the right to vote also gain the right to trial by jury, no longer subject to the “justice” and protections of juvenile court? Where is the rationale to deny the right to keep and bear arms to a person sufficiently whole to vote and send troops to war? Those are rhetorical because there is no justification. Splitting rights is an abomination.

You can’t do it morally or legally — it creates slaves. The Civil War settled that — no person is three-fifths of a citizen. You either have your rights intact, or you do not. Progressives lose that on principle, but that rarely deters them.

You can almost hear the hypocrisy justifying it as valid and not irrational: “We’re giving these kids the vote, but nothing else. It’s only fair.” Republicans choose other topics but often have equally baked hypocritical reasonings; Dems are not alone. When asked, would either party respond, “Sure, kids should file 1040s on income, qualify for a mortgage, get a pilot’s license, and anything else an adult can do. They can vote, can’t they?” Trigger warning: They could vote it in for themselves.

“For years, our citizens between the ages of 18 and 21 have, in time of peril, been summoned to fight for America. They should participate in the political process that produces this fateful summons.” —Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1954.

Suppose progressives succeed in this new public-control tactic, lowering the voting age to 16 or even less. In that case, youngsters can band together and vote themselves powers (not rights) for whatever they desire: to buy alcohol, tobacco and drugs, drag race on streets (only after dark, for safety), run for and obtain office — all the things where adults know better. When voters commit crimes, they’re locked up with the general prison population. That should prove interesting. We’ll have to stop calling so many of the refugees at our borders children. Countless images have gutted that bald-faced lie, but it keeps getting repeated. Voting-aged children have reached maturity by definition. Guns? Sure. They aren’t children any longer. We will have taken their childhood from them.

One progressive response is that young voters could be educated in school to be properly qualified to vote. Like what, starting now? Wouldn’t you love to see adults educated enough to vote intelligently? How many registered voters can name the three branches of government or other most basic elements needed to cast an informed ballot? You’ve seen TV man-on-the-street interviews … hysterical.

(1) Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, JPFO.org.



Award-winning author, writer, consultant and musician Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for more than three decades. He is now writing his 15th book, Why Science May Be Wrong. See his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

