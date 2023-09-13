As a firearms industry dinosaur, I’m sad to have seen the end of double-action revolvers’ golden years. In my time, barrels were actually barrels, sometimes even forged with integral front sights, not tubes setting inside shrouds. Grip frames were steel and could be fitted with custom stocks crafted from wood, ivory or pearl. Quality when I entered the shooting fraternity in the 1960s was exquisite in regard to timing and smoothness, fit and finish. So much of this is gone now.

However, among all those revolvers was a genre of sixgun I considered the Best of the Best — N-Frame S&Ws. They ranged from fixed sight “military or army” versions to target models and from .38 Specials to .45 Colts. I owned them all at one time or the other. Never did I encounter a bad one, and I had samples dating from as early as 1915 up to the 1990s.

In my horseback years traveling into the backcountry here in Montana, my “bear gun” was an S&W pre-Model 29 .44 Magnum with a 5″ barrel. Luckily there was never an altercation with any bruins. Back in 1976, my sixth published magazine article focused on load testing a 6½” Model 29 from a machine rest. The target range was 50 yards, and after much fiddling with powders and cast bullets, I was able to achieve 1½” five-shot groups pretty much on call. I’ve had expensive rifles and carbines that wouldn’t shoot with such precision. (I must admit, however, the Model 57 .41 Magnums that came my way over the years would deliver tight groups with less load development than .44s.)