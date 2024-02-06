Colt’s Cap & Ball Revolvers

Production … And Grace

Now, let’s consider some numbers. Taking into account Colt’s Walkers, Dragoons, and Baby Dragoons, only about 36,300 were sold in all. That certainly wasn’t going to make Mr. Colt the fabulously wealthy man he was upon passing in 1862. No, that came about because of the Models 1849 and 1851. His factory produced 325,000 of the ’49s and 215,000 of the ’51s, with another 42,000 ’51s being produced in his short-lived London facility.

For almost a decade, the Colt Patent Firearms Company was at a plateau in revolver design because they were busy making those two prime money makers. However, someone at the Colt factory had a sense of aesthetics because in 1860 and 1861, Colt introduced two of the most graceful revolvers ever made. The ’60 was a .44, and the ’61 a .36. Both were based on the ’51 Navy frame. It was adapted to handle .44-sized projectiles by having a rebated cylinder: small at the base but enlarged at the front. Also, its grip frame was made 1/4″ longer. The timing of their introduction was also nigh on perfect as in 1861, the American Civil War broke out. The Federal Army was especially interested in the big .44, one reason Colt made 200,500 of them until production ceased in 1873. Only about 38,000 Model 1861s were made, but interestingly, the Model 1851 was so ensconced in America that Colt did not drop it upon unveiling the new Model 1861— both of those left Colt’s lineup in 1873.

Worthy of mention were two five shooters. Someone figured out the .31 was too small for self-defense, so they converted the Model 1849’s frame into Model 1862s. One version had the blocky design of the ’51 and the other the rounded grace of the ’61.

As for power, think of it this way in comparison to modern versus antique revolvers. The .31s were as .22 LRs are today. Stepping up .36s were as .38 Specials and .44s were as .44 Specials. By the way, except for the Model 1849 .31, I own Colt’s 2nd Generation reproductions of all those mentioned here and have fired them. My favorite? The Model 1861 .36.

