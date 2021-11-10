Half WCF?

Colt’s First Generation of SAA production lasted from 1873 to 1941. In that time period, and including standard SAAs, Bisley SAAs and target models of both, 71,292 .44-40s were made, 50,402, 38-40s and 43,102 .32-20s. That was of 357,859 made in total. (Figures quoted from The 36 Calibers of the Colt Single Action Army by David M. Brown, ©1965.) During the Second Generation of SAA production from 1956 to 1974, none were made for the WCFs as standard. That’s discounting 2,002 .44-40s made as part of the special run Peacemaker Centennial Commemorative. My figuring says the WCFs counted for a bit over 46% of SAA production between 1873 and 1941.

People’s desire for SAA chamberings changed after the Third Generation of production began in 1976. I was at the NRA Convention in Philadelphia in 1982, where Colt announced the .44-40 was being introduced. I ordered one right on the spot. Also around that time was the advent of cowboy type competition, which opened up an entirely new market for Colt’s SAAs. By 1993, the .38-40 was returned and in 2002, so did .32-20. My understanding now is while the Third Generation of SAA production is still ongoing only .357 Magnum and .45 Colt are caliber options. That’s truly a shame.

Be that as it may, there are plenty of Third Generation .44-40s, .38-40s and .32-20s floating about, albeit admittedly the latter one is the most difficult to obtain. As my eyes age, it seems to help to shoot the SAAs with 71/2″ barrels. So, while I’ve owned many dozens of Colt SAAs — from both First Generation and Third Generation production ­— it wasn’t till 2021 I had a “trifecta.” That’s all three Third Generation WCFs with 71/2″ barrel lengths.

And brothers, let me tell you, they are all winners. Just recently I put the 71/2″ .44-40 in my Ransom Pistol Machine Rest and shot 20 handloads through it. Those loads contained four different cast bullets I made and five different powders. The total average of 20 groups was a mere 1.79″ at 25 yards. I’ll give details someday.

When talking about this subject, I’m often asked, “Which of the three is your favorite?” My usual answer is, “On what day?” Over the years, I didn’t feel the need for a .32-20. Nowadays, its mild noise and recoil make it very attractive. As for which is in first and second place, I bounce around. Honestly, I cannot make a choice.

Subscribe To American Handgunner