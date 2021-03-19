Congressional Dems Launch Big Gun Control Push

One wouldn’t expect a piece of legislation with a simple number of H.R. 8 to cause so much trouble, but with a title such as the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021,” the brakes are off, and this runaway train is rolling right at you.

It has already passed the House on a 227-203 vote with eight Republicans defecting across the aisle, and is now ready for Senate action. It may have some trouble there, with West Virginia’s Joe Manchin providing something of a Democrat roadblock. Manchin is considered a “gun guy” by many of his Capitol Hill colleagues, so this fight may have a few twists.

However, since the bill’s unveiling, Second Amendment activists haven’t talked about much else. And, just like every other corrosive piece of gun legislation introduced over the past generation, proponents of this measure trotted out their best boilerplate rhetoric to sell the idea as the new best tool to fight violent crime.

House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (D-CA) declared, “The last two years have been a turning point in our longstanding fight to help prevent gun violence and we take another leap forward in helping to save lives.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) chimed in, “I am proud to support the Bipartisan Background Checks Act to extend the firearms background check requirement so that we can help keep guns out of the hands of felons and others who are legally prohibited from possessing them. No longer should those who are prohibited from owning a gun use gaps in the law like the online sale loophole and the gun show loophole to obtain these weapons.”

Spoiler: These guys think the Second Amendment is a “loophole.”