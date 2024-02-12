1911+ .357 = SIG TACOPS

More cops are carrying the 1911 pistol today than at any time in history. “Shootability” due to good ergonomics and trigger pull, a short reach to the trigger favoring smaller hands and mandatory on-safe carry giving the officer one more “buffer” against being killed with his own gun if disarmed, are the reasons why.

For almost a quarter century the .357 SIG cartridge has achieved, in the field, what Federal Cartridge and Ted Rowe, then at SIG, conceptualized for it: the “stopping power” of the 125-gr. .357 Magnum revolver round in a platform with less recoil and muzzle flash, more rounds on board and superior penetration.

Both concepts meet in a factory pistol, the SIG 1911 TACOPS, newly chambered for .357 SIG. The pistol comes with three 8-round, single-stack magazines, fixed night sights and the mandatory for today’s police sales, a rail for lights and lasers.

Our test TACOPS’ trigger pull averaged five pounds, 2.24 ounces on a Lyman digital trigger pull gauge from Brownell’s. This is well within the recommended range of “duty trigger pull weight” for 1911 service pistols from the liability perspective, yet still allows good shooting in both high speed and precision scenarios. Its ambidextrous thumb safety was perfectly adjusted out of the box.