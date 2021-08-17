TK Grips & Hobbies

My good friend Tony Kojis has been making single action grips for nearly 60 years — over 2,000 sets. The first pair of grips he made for me more than 50 years ago was a one-piece Pau Ferro exotic wood for a Colt SAA .44 Special. These grips are still in use on the special .44 Special and still look as good as they did more than half a century ago.

Tony was an Industrial Arts Teacher and later a real estate broker, with grip making a part-time endeavor. Now he’s retired and is doing grips full time. He totally understands “grip feel” and in my case now makes the grips slightly thicker and molded to accommodate my hands, which have become more and more tender feeling. He also knows the meaning of perfection when it comes to fitting wood and steel together. His Single Action Grips are fitted to Colt, Colt replicas and Ruger grip frames, which must be supplied for a perfect fit. Prices start at $175 and are dependent upon the wood being used. Elk staghorn is available and, hopefully, ivory will be made legal again.

Tony has come up with a Grip Kit for those who would like to see if they have the creative and productive patience to fashion their own grips. The kit consists of beautifully figured walnut grip blanks along with escutcheons, screws and instructions allowing you to create your own grips.