Cylinder Savvy

Some Back Story

In 1917 the Model 1917 S&W .45 ACP revolver was the first to have a heat-treated cylinder. By 1920, heat treating was introduced on all the current models of the time. By 1945 new steels were developed, enabling S&W to stop having to heat-treat the cylinders. You can shoot standard velocity .38 Special loads, for instance, in all the old .38 special guns, but stay away from +P and high-performance modern ammo. The heat-treating allowed guns like the 38/44 to be introduced, leading to the .357, which had a heat-treated cylinder.

Here’s a bit from a letter by D.B. Wesson (his great grandson, not the original DB), dated 1934, when responding to a customer letter asking about revolver cylinder strength:

“As a matter of fact, even in our larger calibers the steel as it comes from the mill shows a tensile strength in the neighborhood of 80,000 pounds, which does not make the additional strength gained by heat treating a necessity.”

Before everyone started using stainless steel alloys today, most “gun steel” was and still is 4140 series. Interestingly enough, most guns aren’t hardened the way people think they are. For instance, I’ve heard Ruger tends toward Rockwell 35 (RC35) for their barrels and cylinders. For comparison, a good knife blade might be in the high 50s. Most other makers tend toward the 20 to 25RC range. I have also heard from techs that many (most) revolver frames won’t even rate on the Rockwell “C” scale but will show up on the B-scale.

It’s complicated to harden, then treat steel so it’s not just hard (which means it’s brittle) but also “tough” to withstand pressure. Most modern steels used in gun-making come from the supplier already hard and tough enough to do the job without additional treating needed. There are exceptions of course, but generally, the steel is plenty able to handle the pressures the cartridges are rated at.

I hope as you look at those thin cylinder walls under the bolt cuts it makes you think hard before you increase the next load “just a tad” to chase another 100 FPS. I honestly can’t think of a time when an additional 50 or 100 FPS would make a significant difference in a bullet fired from a handgun, unless it was so slow as to be ineffective to begin with.

I always enjoy getting my hands dirty learning about stuff like this and I hope you learned a thing or two — just like I did.

