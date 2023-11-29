Danger! Guns and Sudafed

No need to worry, though. Our government does a bang-up job of regulating things, so we’ve got the problem under control. I know this to be a fact because the system caught me trying to defeat the controls put in place for my own good.

You see, I recently had a whopper of a cold, so I went to my local grocery store pharmacy to pick up some Sudafed. I wanted a box of the 12-hour for daytime use, say 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a box of the four-hour version for the evenings. The stuff keeps me awake, so I had little interest in popping another 12-hour tablet before bedtime. I figured the four-hour would wear off by midnight, giving me a chance at some decent sleep.

Thankfully, the mandatory and comprehensive federal background check system caught me, clearly a criminal in the making, for trying to buy too much cold medicine. Apparently, the sum total of milligrams of some ephedrine, something or other, exceeded the amount Uncle Sam had determined I might need. My purchase was rejected, and I had to stick with just a box of 12-hour booger dryer-upper. Tough noogies for slowing the snot in the evening hours. Hey, we all have to make sacrifices for the good of the country, right?

At this point, you may be wondering why I think you might care about my nasal cavity issues. You should, and here’s why.