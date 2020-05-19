Man Vs. Machine

Hand cutting requires an adjustable tap wrench to hold the reamer. Also needed is a Go- No-Go gauge for the caliber barrel you’re fitting. The reamer is placed in the short-chambered barrel secured in a vise vertically. The reamer is slowly turned in a clockwise direction while being lubricated with cutting fluid like Kroil. A finish pistol reamer for a .45 or 9mm cartridge — seating off the case mouth — should be cut to a depth allowing the case gauge to sit flush with the barrel hood. If you don’t have a gauge, a quality factory loaded round can be used to gauge the chamber length.

Some reamers allow for a stop collar, preventing over-cutting the chamber. This could prevent the firing pin from reaching the primer. So go slowly and check your depth often. Let gravity do the work, very little down pressure is needed.

A more precise method for chambering is using the lathe. The barrel is mounted in a collet or lathe chuck via the headstock. The reamer is mounted in the tailstock using a floating reamer holder. The holder allows the reamer to cut true, following the barrel bore even with a slight misalignment between the headstock and tailstock.

These reamers have a “live” or spinning pilot, preventing damage to the rifling while turning in the lathe. I use the slowest rpm on my lathe with plenty of flood lubrication. As the barrel turns the stationary reamer is moved into the chamber with the tailstock a few thousands of a time. The reamer is backed out and the chamber measured with a “Go-Gauge” until the proper fit is achieved.

Pacific Tool and Gauge owner David Kiff went into great detail about how each “flute” or cutting blade had a slightly different design for cleaner cuts and smoother finish. David has been designing and manufacturing reamers since 1977. PTG as well as Clymer and Manson reamers are all used in my shop and each maker offers custom cutters for the gunsmith trade.