Family Names

Seen the news lately? Not since 1865 have Americans held each other in such unfettered contempt. Vigorous disagreement morphs into abject hatred. Politicians weaponize ideas and neighborhoods burn. Ours is a most dangerous time. However, it is not without precedent.

My grandmother once related a particularly moving story. Mom’s people hail from Alabama and represent a long line of Godly altruistic folk. Incidentally, our family also makes exceptionally pretty girls.

Vaughn is a common name amongst my clan. Mom had a great uncle named Vaughn. However, that’s a fairly atypical moniker hereabouts. Its wartime origins are tragically fascinating.

Amidst the madness that was the American Civil War, a Union cavalry unit was riding hard through rural Alabama, sowing chaos. Along the way, one young Federal cavalry officer caught a ball. His wound was serious though not life-threatening. However, mounted mobile warfare in the 1860s was legendarily hard. This young man’s injury meant he could not keep pace with his comrades.

Warfare then was a very different beastie from what it is today. Combat medicine was in its infancy and organic support for wounded soldiers was minimal at best. In the case of rampaging cavalry formations, such stuff was nonexistent. In desperation, this officer’s commander beat on the door of a random homestead and demanded the family therein feed his men. He then dropped the wounded soldier off and ordered those inside to care for him — on pain of death. The rest of the unit then galloped off to complete their mission. The Yankee soldier’s first name has been lost to time. However, he was a Major, and his surname was Vaughn.