Rip was an adorable $200 beagle. This was a lot for an animal by my standards. The kids fell instantly in love with the little rabbit-chasing machine. On our first real outing Rip took off after a bunny or a girlfriend and just never came back. The kids were crushed. I was disgusted.

All the best dog stories begin with five words — “Free To Good Home” — written with a used-up marking pen on a ragged piece of cardboard. In my case, from underneath a dingy, rundown house trailer eight of the most wretched mongrels poured forth. They were ugly and emaciated. Ears pointed in different directions, tails were crooked, and their polychromatic coats spanned the palette.

The ugliest of the lot just wouldn’t leave us alone. She barked and leapt trying to earn our attention. Where the other little dogs loitered laconically, this one looked like she wanted to be on our shoulders. We were about to make one seriously homely addition to our tribe.

The vet wasn’t happy. She had heartworms and needed more shots than I did before an overseas deployment. However, she was part of our family now, entitling her to proper healthcare.

She was, for the time being at least, a girl, so Daisy and Lucy made it into the hat. I suggested Agamemnon but was mercilessly overruled. Eventually a consensus was reached.

This unpretentious animal had no discernible pedigree. Hers was indeed a convoluted heritage. The pitiless vagaries of genetics conspired to keep her off the stage at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Her name was Dog. When first we announced our decision she lit up like we had plugged her into the wall. She didn’t much care what she was called. She just wanted to be loved — and to love back more in return.